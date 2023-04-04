Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,826,000 after buying an additional 147,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ST opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Read More

