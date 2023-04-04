Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $108,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $108,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.