Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 443,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 575,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

