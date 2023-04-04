Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $128,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after buying an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after buying an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $535,494,000 after buying an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP increased its position in SEA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $136.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

