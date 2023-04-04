Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 698 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
