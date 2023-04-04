Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 698 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.