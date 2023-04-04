Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

