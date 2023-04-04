Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.8 %

FDP stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

