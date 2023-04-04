Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

