Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $104,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

