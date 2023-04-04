Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity

Chemours Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

