Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.