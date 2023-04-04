Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 378 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after buying an additional 163,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

