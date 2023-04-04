Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.