Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 38,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

