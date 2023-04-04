China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Buy by Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.46. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.