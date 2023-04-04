China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Buy by Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
China Automotive Systems Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.46. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
