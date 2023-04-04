Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 723 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

