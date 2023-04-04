Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.