Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

