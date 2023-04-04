Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.1 %

SLAB opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.