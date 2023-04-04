First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $892,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $666.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

