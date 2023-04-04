AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

