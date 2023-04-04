Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

