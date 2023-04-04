First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $241.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.