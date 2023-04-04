Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,291,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,388,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

