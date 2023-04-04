Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

