Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Rises By 6.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AKA opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

