First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.88. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

