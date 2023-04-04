ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54.
ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
