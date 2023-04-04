ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ABB Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ABB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in ABB by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

