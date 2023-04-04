Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 192,383 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

