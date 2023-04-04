Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Expands By 5.9%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWP opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

