Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

