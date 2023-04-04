A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

