Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Grows By 6.5%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

