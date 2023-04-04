Short Interest in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Decreases By 5.7%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 7,430,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,008,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 849.42.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

