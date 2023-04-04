Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 261,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Azure Power Global

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

