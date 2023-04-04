Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

