Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

