Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Capri by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 285,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.