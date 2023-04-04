AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,019,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.



