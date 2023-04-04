Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

