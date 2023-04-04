Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

