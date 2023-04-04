ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

