Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TFX opened at $251.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.69.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.