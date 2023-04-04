Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,468 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.