Forum Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,243 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

