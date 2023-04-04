Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.01. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

