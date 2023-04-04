Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

AMG opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.