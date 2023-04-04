Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

