Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

