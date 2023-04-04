Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,677.35, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

